Wahine won't need a wake-up call in Big West quarterfinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine won’t need a wake-up call in Big West quarterfinals

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 7 Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu will play against the team she played for last season.

    Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu will play against the team she played for last season.

Hawaii’s reflections on last year’s run to the Big West women’s basketball tournament championship include a reminder of the slender margin of error in postseason play. Read more

