Column: Land transfer to HDOA would keep ranchers in business

In 2003, Hawaii’s Legislature passed Act 90. The intent of the measure was clear in ensuring the long-term productive use of public agricultural land by transferring of state-owned agricultural leases from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA). The goal was to provide farmers and ranchers with the security that their leases would support continued agricultural production.

Twenty years since Act 90 was passed into law, nearly 100,000 acres of leased public pasture and agricultural lands still remain under the management of the state DLNR. Senate Bill 77 before the Legislature this year is meant to ensure the process to transfer lands does not continue to stall as it has been.

Why does the transfer of agricultural lands from DLNR to HDOA matter? Because with the land in pasture steadily declining in acreage, we need to make sure that agricultural lands in current production stay in production. Farmers and ranchers operating on short-term leases on these parcels should also be managed by a department that prioritizes agriculture.

For ranchers fortunate enough to operate under a general lease that varies between 20 and 55 years, nearly 85% are coming to the end of their term in the next decade. The pressing concern is that under the DLNR, their leases will not be renewed for them to continue their agricultural operation.

Raising livestock on a month-to-month or short-term revocable permit is difficult from a business perspective. How ranchers would benefit from having their leases transferred to the HDOA is simple: By having the leases under an agency overseeing agricultural use, ranchers would have the confidence to make long-term improvements to the land and ensure that ranching would continue.

Many have made costly improvements to land or water infrastructure and roads even under short-term leases, despite the risk. A survey of seven leaseholders showed they had collectively invested more than $3 million in water infrastructure, almost $3.5 million on weed control and several hundred thousand dollars in soil amendments.

When normal life came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ranchers quickly adjusted to continue their operations to produce food. The nature of livestock production meant they had beef ready to provide for the community. This is the type of resilience we need in an island economy that is susceptible to economic disruption.

Through this bill and other ag-related measures, supporting our ranchers would help attain our state goal of food sustainability and local food production. One ranch produced enough beef to provide up to 2.8 million school lunches for the Aina Pono program each year. Under another lease, another ranch could have produced enough beef for 460,000 school lunches per year. Ranchers are land stewards and legitimate food producers for our state.

SB 77 has crossed over to the state House for further discussion. We hope the Legislature this year has the courage to pass this bill to assist with the transfer of agricultural lands to the Department of Agriculture.

Hawaii’s ranchers hold the basics of life close: their relationships with each other, the land and the community. Some have taken over land leases that their parents started, and some are first-generation ranchers who want the land they are working to stay in active production after they’re gone.

This measure currently before state lawmakers is a major step in sustaining the livelihood of ranchers, as well as agriculture in general.

Nicole Galase is managing director of the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council, which represents cattle producers statewide.