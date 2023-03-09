Letter: Convert noisy mopeds to quiet electric ones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I find it interesting how many people in Hawaii are affected by the excessive noise from motor vehicles. Most of the violations are from modifying the exhaust system of the vehicle. Read more

If restoring the exhaust system to its original factory settings was possible upon request, we would not need to monitor road decibels.

Fortunately, we can solve the moped’s noise from the internal combustion engine by converting the engine- powered vehicle to an electric-battery moped, which is available for sale in Hawaii.

Peace and quiet are basic rights of every citizen in Hawaii and we should be honoring those requests.

Michael Nomura

Kailua

