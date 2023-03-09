Letter: Make sure stadium deal doesn’t stick us with bill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It appears that the plan to construct a new stadium is finally in the works (“Gov. Josh Green simplifying Aloha Stadium P3 plan,” Star-Advertiser, March 7). The initial plan with the formation of the public private partnership (PPP) was to have the private partner build and maintain the new stadium at relatively little cost to our taxpaying citizens in exchange for the lucrative rights to develop the housing and commercial retail businesses.

After reading the article in the Star-Advertiser, I’m not sure if that will come to fruition. We taxpayers may end up footing the bill, letting the developers reap the profits. Remember the rail and the urbanization of Kakaako. I hope the new stadium doesn’t become a hat trick in which certain politicians line their pockets at the cost to taxpaying citizens.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter