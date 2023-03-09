Letter: Time-of-use rates won’t help utility customers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The new “time-of-use” program being rolled out by Hawaiian Electric under the guise of helping customers save money is simply baffling to the point of being comical. Read more

The new “time-of-use” program being rolled out by Hawaiian Electric under the guise of helping customers save money is simply baffling to the point of being comical.

Energy use will be split into three tiers: daytime, evening peak and overnight. Evening peak (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), when everyone comes home from school and work, will be much higher than the cost of daytime hours.

State Public Utilities Commission Chairman Leodoloff Asuncion said that time-of-use is about “customer choice” and the customer has the ability to control usage and make lifestyle adjustments. So how exactly is that going to work? What life adjustments besides shifting the entire population’s circadian rhythm?

There are no choices. Stop with the deceit. Hawaiian Electric Vice President Jim Kelly needs to call a spade a spade. It’s audacious to deceive your customer base, which already is burdened with historic inflation in one of the most expensive states to live in.

Hawaiian Electric clearly has gotten too comfortable in being Hawaii’s energy monopoly, and the response from our local politicians is abysmal.

Edmund Choe

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter