comscore Letter: Time-of-use rates won’t help utility customers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Time-of-use rates won’t help utility customers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The new “time-of-use” program being rolled out by Hawaiian Electric under the guise of helping customers save money is simply baffling to the point of being comical. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Convenience fees becoming too common

Scroll Up