Letter: To protect pedestrians, lower BAC to 0.05

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was wonderful to see the Star- Advertiser urge our lawmakers to take action to ensure safer roads (“Expand programs for safer streets,” Our View, Feb. 24) . Too many lives have been lost already. Read more

It was wonderful to see the Star- Advertiser urge our lawmakers to take action to ensure safer roads (“Expand programs for safer streets,” Our View, Feb. 24). Too many lives have been lost already.

But there is one measure the editorial did not mention that has proven to result in greater safety on our roads. In fact, it is estimated that the measure in question — lowering the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for alcohol- impaired driving from 0.08 to 0.05 — could save nearly 2,000 lives annually, if it was adopted nationally. Utah has already done so and seen positive results. Six other states are considering similar measures.

Make Hawaii the next state to adopt a 0.05 BAC. Voters will thank lawmakers for adopting Senate Bill 160, a measure that would spare them the indescribable pain of losing loved ones in crashes caused by alcohol-impaired drivers.

Ann Collins

Makawao, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter