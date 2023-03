Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A day before Wednesday’s International Women’s Day a bill furthering protections of abortion rights passed the state Senate, hailed as a milestone by advocates and senators.

Senate Bill 1 would expand authorization for physician’s assistants to perform some of the procedures and would protect health-care workers from interstate legal challenges for providing abortions.

But the work isn’t over: The bill must now clear the House before these important protections become law.