Oahu’s first supportive housing project for formerly incarcerated women, Mohala Mai, is now serving residents. Former Gov. Linda Lingle and the Women’s Prison Project worked with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to launch the project at a formerly vacant, city-owned building in McCully. The 24 apartments will house women and children, with a full-time social worker on site.

The facility supports residents in avoiding a return to incarceration by providing assistance with employment, education, sober living and other needs. More of these, please.