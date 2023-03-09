Ex-Warriors display their skill set at pro day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAS VEGAS >> After being measured and going through drills and taking a 50-question test, 11 former University of Hawaii players had one task remaining.

They then thanked each of the two dozen NFL scouts who attended UH’s pro day on the UNLV campus.

“I thought they came out here with a good mindset,” said co-offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu, who led the field drills for the offensive linemen. “They’re trying to reach their dreams.”

In the joint audition with UNLV, the former Warriors made some impressions. In slippery and windy conditions, wideout Zion Bowens ran 40 yards in 4.51 seconds. UNLV’s practice facility has 13-year-old artificial surface that is expected to be replaced this year.

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning, who weighs 294 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.96 seconds, and achieved a vertical jump of 30 1/2 inches and broad jump of 9 feet, 2 inches. Nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala bench pressed 225 pounds 28 times. Tight end Jordan Murray had a 10-foot broad jump, and ran the 40 in 4.69 seconds.

“I think the guys hit the marks they wanted to hit,” Sapolu said. “That was big time.”

Unlike past pro days, to expedite the audition for two teams, the Warriors were allowed only their top prospects. Needing more preparation time, tight end Caleb Phillips, who was named to the All-Mountain West first team, will perform at Stanford’s pro day. Phillips was a Cardinal linebacker before transferring to UH ahead of the 2021 season.

Murray, who began the 2022 season as the No. 1 tight end, impressed with his speed, athleticism and sure hands. After the drills ended, several scouts gathered around Murray.

“I think it went well,” Murray said. “I trained (in Atlanta) for the past two, three months. I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity to show my skill set. That what this was all about.”

Murray was a wideout at Murray State before transferring to UH last year. At at 6-3 and 242 pounds, Murray was moved to tight end. With Phillips’ emergence as a multi-skilled tight end, Murray was moved to wideout for his size advantage against defensive backs. He ended up rotating between wideout and slot receiver the rest of the season.

“It helped my versatility and skill set,” Murray said of three different positions. “It was beneficial today.”

Manning played left tackle during his UH career. But at a little taller than 6-2, scouts envision him as a guard or center at the next level. During field drills, Manning showed his snapping. Scouts appeared to be impressed with Manning’s footwork and burst. Manning, who grew up in Arizona, has been training in Florida.

“Ever since I left the islands, all I’ve been working on is center and guard,” Manning said. “Hopefully, that lands me a spot (in the pros). Speed and quickness — that’s what you need playing interior. The game is changing, that’s why you see smaller centers.”

Ta‘ala said he lost 15 pounds while training, and now weighs 290. Scouts were impressed that Ta‘ala has not missed a game during his UH career.

Linebacker Penei Pavihi trained in Hawaii ahead of pro day. “It was a grind for six, seven weeks,” he said. “Just putting the work in, and showing the fruit of that.”

Running back Dedrick Parson, who was measured at 5 feet 8, has been training in Pennsylvania. Parson had a 32-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He benched 225 pounds 21 times. He also was able to navigate the cross winds to easily secure passes during field drills. Parson was the only running back at the event.

“It was one of those days where you prepare and you put it all together,” Parson said. “It was a blessing to be out here, a blessing for the scouts to come out and see me, and to see my brothers again. I’m happy to come this far. Build a strong resume, and then let the resume speak for itself.”