Ex-Warriors display their skill set at pro day
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Warrior, running back Dedrick Parson, participated in the UH’s pro day Wednesday on the UNLV campus.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Receiver Zion Bowens participated in the UH’s pro day Wednesday on the UNLV campus.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Offensive lineman Ilm Manning participated in the UH’s pro day Wednesday on the UNLV campus.
-
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Warrior, tight end Jordan Murray, above, participated in the UH’s pro day Wednesday on the UNLV campus.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree