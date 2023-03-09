Rainbow Warriors fall to Fullerton in overtime, ending their season

HENDERSON, Nev. >> Hawaii ran out of miracles in falling to Cal State Fullerton 62-60 in overtime today in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament at Dollar Loan Center.

The Rainbow Warriors’ Noel Coleman hit a buzzer-beating 3 to force overtime.

But in the extra period, UH trailed 62-60 when point guard JoVon McClanahan was fouled with 3.2 seconds left.

McClanahan missed the first free throw. He then intentionally missed the second in the hope of UH grabbing an offensive rebound. But CSUF’s Latrell Wrightsell secured the ball as time expired in the game and on the ’Bows’ season.

UH finishes 22-11.

Leading 56-53 in regulation, the Titans looked to close out with a shot or by drawing a foul. Grayson Carper launched a shot from the left corner as the shot clock sounded. Officials initially ruled it grazed the rim. Max Jones rebounded, and UH forced a jump ball, with the possession awarded to CSUF.

But after a review, it was determined Carper’s shot was an airball, time expired and UH gained possession.

After Coleman’s jumper did not fall, the ball went out of bounds, giving UH another opportunity.

This time Coleman nailed a 3 as time expired to force overtime, delaying the end of UH’s season.