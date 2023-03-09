UCLA, Penn State and Purdue Fort Wayne give Outrigger event a Final Four feel
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3
Charlie Wade’s No. 1 15-0 UH team has won 28 in a row at home.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
United States’ head coach John Speraw observed from courtside during a men’s volleyball preliminary round match between the U.S. and Argentina at the Summer Olympics on Aug. 2, 2021 in Tokyo. Speraw leads his UCLA team in this week’s tournament.
GOMASTODONS.COM
Ryan “Rock” Perrotte brings a 12-5 team that has lost three five-setters.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014
Mark Pavlik’s No. 3 15-1 Penn State team handed UCLA its lone loss.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022
UCLA coach John Speraw, background, pumped his fist and celebrated a point along with middle blocker Merrick McHenry against Pepperdine during the NCAA tournament quarterfi nals in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. UCLA won in four sets but lost to Long Beach in fi ve in the semifi nals. Speraw brings his No.2 Bruins to won with a 17-1 record.