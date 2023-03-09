comscore Wahine hope to gain experience after another 5-set loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine hope to gain experience after another 5-set loss

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede hit over Minnesota during the first set at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede hit over Minnesota during the first set at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Refining skills is the primary focus of spring practice. Performing under pressure situations was an added benefit of the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s exhibition series with Minnesota. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 9, 2023

Scroll Up