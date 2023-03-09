comscore Wahine survive and advance in BWC play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine survive and advance in BWC play

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Playing to exhaustion — and then playing some more — the Hawaii women’s basketball team outlasted Cal State Fullerton 82-75 in double overtime in Wednesday night’s quarterfinal round of the Big West Tournament. Read more

Previous Story
Big Ten power Minnesota tops Wahine in 5
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 9, 2023

Scroll Up