comscore Letter: Bill favors criminals over innocent victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bill favors criminals over innocent victims

  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.

Just when you thought you were safe from legislative lunacy, another criminal-friendly bill is slithering its way through the state Capitol. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Conservation win for the high seas

Scroll Up