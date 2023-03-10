Letter: Bill favors criminals over innocent victims

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just when you thought you were safe from legislative lunacy, another criminal-friendly bill is slithering its way through the state Capitol.

House Bill 1336 passed the House on Tuesday and was sent to the Senate. Despite enormous public backlash last year to a similar bill that was vetoed, 32 members of the House voted yes to HB 1336.

For many crimes, the bill urges police to write citations instead of making arrests, takes away discretion from judges to hold people on cash bail, and contains many other convoluted criminal courtesies. Absent of any concern for innocent victims, the bill says the Legislature finds arrests “sometimes occur needlessly” and that arrests are “highly disruptive to a person’s life.”

John Deutzman

Waikiki

