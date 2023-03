Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What many of the letter writers and pundits seem to overlook about the recent Scott Adams/”Dilbert” controversy is that the “Dilbert” comic strip was an excellent satire on office environments and politics. Read more

What many of the letter writers and pundits seem to overlook about the recent Scott Adams/”Dilbert” controversy is that the “Dilbert” comic strip was an excellent satire on office environments and politics.

Although I’m sorry to see that disappear, I understand that it had to go. But even the “offensive” series of strips depicting the Black employee identifying as white (to the chagrin of his employer seeking quotas) was comical.

Nobody canceled Jonathan Swift after he published “A Modest Proposal,” suggesting that the solution to overpopulation and hunger was to eat babies, although many readers who didn’t get the satire were offended.

The difference is that Adams wasn’t joking when he put his repulsive ideas into print.

John Wythe White

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter