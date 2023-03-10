Letter: Noise pollution disrupts life on Waianae street

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All of the noise pollution issues raised in recent news stories are in full evidence on Pokai Bay Street in Waianae, plus a few more. Read more

These include the loud boom boxes in cars that rattle our windows from two blocks away, the ear-splitting noise from exhaust pipes on cars and motorcycles, trucks with extremely loud horns that sound like a locomotive train, and the omnipresent sirens.

I raised the siren issue with elected officials. I was told that it was state law that they had to be in use on emergency calls, even at 4:30 a.m. with almost nobody on the road. This is to avoid liability.

I raised the noise issue at our Neighborhood Watch meeting and was told that the police do not have equipment to measure the noise level. I offered to pay for it, only to be told that it required extensive training.

Then there are the everyday illegal fireworks that go on and on.

It really is time to take strong measures to protect all of us, not just those in town.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

