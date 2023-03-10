Letter: Pass law to prohibit too-early trash pickups

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a Waikiki resident, I wonder why there is no law to protect residents and visitors from early-morning trash pickup by private refuse companies.

As a Waikiki resident, I wonder why there is no law to protect residents and visitors from early-morning trash pickup by private refuse companies. Every day that passes, I am saddened about all of us who are suddenly awakened by the extremely loud crashing sounds of dumpsters long before the sun rises.

In addition to the serious health issues resulting from sleep deprivation, there is the frustration and hopelessness from the lack of any law to manage the start time. Allowing these companies to perform their services after 6 a.m. is reasonable.

Until a law is passed to prevent the early-morning noises of trash pickup, residents and visitors continue to suffer.

Sally Manglicmot

Waikiki

