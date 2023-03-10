comscore Letter: Pass law to prohibit too-early trash pickups | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Pass law to prohibit too-early trash pickups

  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

As a Waikiki resident, I wonder why there is no law to protect residents and visitors from early-morning trash pickup by private refuse companies. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Conservation win for the high seas

Scroll Up