The state Legislature has reached the halfway mark in the session, but that doesn’t mean half the business is done. Lawmakers’ lion’s share of work usually lingers until the closing days. Even so, it does seem late in the session for the Senate to have made little progress in confirming (or rejecting) a long line of the governor’s Cabinet appointees. They are at their desks already, but probably holding back until they get the vote of confidence. Would be good to get the whole crew fully on the job.