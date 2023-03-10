Kokua Line: What’s new with commercial activity at public parks?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Has Parks & Rec posted the new rules they want for outdoor sport courts in public parks? If yes, where can I see them? I am worried about increasing commercial use. Residents pay for these courts through our taxes, and we should be able to use them freely.

Q: Tennis instructors had better speak up while they can. We’re going to be run out of business if we can’t give enough lessons.

Answer: No, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s proposed new rules for use of outdoor sport courts at city parks aren’t ready for review by the general public and have not been posted on the department’s website, said Nate Serota, a spokesperson for the department.

“We will certainly have another public announcement once the draft rules are ready for community input as part of the public hearing process. The draft rules and the hearing information will be published at least a month before that scheduled hearing. We thank the public for their patience while we work our way through this process, and look forward to their input,” he said in an email. The public hearing is expected to be held this fall.

Earlier plans may have circulated among sports associations, but the draft remains a work in progress and has not been finalized, he said.

The proposed rules aim to balance free, recreational court use with permitted, commercial use, such as for paid tennis lessons, the department said last week in a news release. As today’s questions indicate, there are concerns on both sides. DPR will meet with the state’s Small Business Regulatory Review Board “before beginning the final stage of approval through the DPR rule promulgation process,” the news release said. The board aims to make administrative rules friendlier for small business, according to its website.

We also hear from readers who say that businesses of any size shouldn’t rely on public facilities to run their commercial enterprises.

On a related note, Parks & Rec has submitted a bill to the City Council that takes an islandwide approach to permitting limited commercial activities in city parks, including beach parks. Read Bill 019(23) at hnldoc.ehawaii.gov/hnldoc/ measure/2469. The bill, which would become Oahu law if approved, will have multiple hearings before the Council; it is much broader than administrative rules governing only outdoor courts.

Also, DPR has launched an online survey that asks the public about problems at city parks, including unauthorized commercial activity, and whether park rangers should have full enforcement authority to deter it. Respondents have until March 28 to complete the survey, found at bit.ly/ParkRangerSurvey.

Q: Are churches exempt from noise ordinances? A church in Kalihi holds its services outside with amplified music and talking on Saturday and Sunday nights in the front yard of the pastor’s home. It can be heard over a block away.

A: No, not according to the Noise Reference Manual published by the state Department of Health. “There are some misunderstandings when it comes to freedom of religion. Churches have no special protection that allows them to disturb their neighbors. If a resolution cannot be reached through contact with the church and an immediate response is needed, contact HPD by calling 911,” it says.

Auwe

Auwe to the young male driver of an older Nissan Leaf for selfishly unplugging another actively charging electric vehicle at Koko Marina, and using a lame excuse of not knowing EV models. You need to patiently wait your turn and learn the courtesies of EV charging! — D.L.

