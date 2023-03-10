comscore Land Board weighs Kaanapali Beach restoration project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land Board weighs Kaanapali Beach restoration project

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

The stretch of powdery, white beach that looks out on sparkling blue waters on the west side of the island has suffered extensive damage in recent years, with erosion pinching the beach where hotels were built too close to the shoreline. Read more

Previous Story
HART proposes $108.9 million operating budget for fiscal 2024

Scroll Up