comscore Rearview Mirror: Longtime favorite ‘Hawaii Five-O’ celebrates its 55th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Longtime favorite ‘Hawaii Five-O’ celebrates its 55th anniversary

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  • COURTESY CBS A real University of Hawaii archaeology dig at Makapuu was moved to Halona Beach Cove and the students hired as extras for filming a fourth-season episode of “Hawaii Five-O.”

    COURTESY CBS

    A real University of Hawaii archaeology dig at Makapuu was moved to Halona Beach Cove and the students hired as extras for filming a fourth-season episode of “Hawaii Five-O.”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Jack Lord was quietly charitable, and he often visited rehabilitation facilities and schools.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Jack Lord was quietly charitable, and he often visited rehabilitation facilities and schools.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Jack Lord and his wife, Marie, left $40 million to local charities when they died.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Jack Lord and his wife, Marie, left $40 million to local charities when they died.

The first TV show that was set in Hawaii is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. Read more

Previous Story
HART proposes $108.9 million operating budget for fiscal 2024

Scroll Up