Rearview Mirror: Longtime favorite ‘Hawaii Five-O’ celebrates its 55th anniversary
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 1:04 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CBS
A real University of Hawaii archaeology dig at Makapuu was moved to Halona Beach Cove and the students hired as extras for filming a fourth-season episode of “Hawaii Five-O.”
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Jack Lord was quietly charitable, and he often visited rehabilitation facilities and schools.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Jack Lord and his wife, Marie, left $40 million to local charities when they died.
