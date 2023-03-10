comscore Ashley Lelie named to advisory committee for Hawaii athletic director | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ashley Lelie named to advisory committee for Hawaii athletic director

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2002 Ashley Lelie

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2002

    Ashley Lelie

After admitting to “demographic gaps” in its advisory committee to help choose the next University of Hawaii athletic director, the school announced on Thursday that former UH football star Ashley Lelie has agreed to be added to the group. Read more

