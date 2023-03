Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Key-Annah Campbell-Pua pitched a one-hitter and faced the minimum 15 batters in Hawaii’s 9-0 five-inning victory over Niagara in the Rainbow Wahine Classic on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Campbell-Pua walked none and struck out three. She allowed a second-inning single to Shayna Myshrall, but Rainbow Wahine center fielder Cira Bartolotti threw out Myshrall as she tried to return to first base.

Maya Nakamura batted 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs for the Rainbow Wahine.