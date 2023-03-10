comscore No. 2 UCLA edges No. 3 Penn State at Outrigger Volleyball Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 2 UCLA edges No. 3 Penn State at Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UCLA celebrated winning the second set over Penn State on Thursday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

UCLA pulled out a five-set victory over Penn State in the opening match of the 27th Outrigger Volleyball Invitational to earn a split of its regular-season series between the men’s volleyball powers. Read more

