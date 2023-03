Scoreboard – March 10, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queens Cup, Texas vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; California vs. Nebraska, 10:15 a.m.; Washington vs. Oregon, 11:30 a.m.; Nebraska vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; California vs. Washington, 2 p.m.; Texas vs. Oregon, 3:15 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Iowa State vs. Fordham, 1 p.m.; Iowa State vs. Niagara, 3:30 p.m.; Fordham vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: doubleheader, Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Volleyball Invitational, Purdue Fort Wayne vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.; Penn State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist II, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.; Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Joey DeSa Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Leilehua; Pearl City vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. field; Mililani at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queens Cup, Texas vs. Nebraska, 9 a.m.; Oregon vs. Hawaii, 10:15 a.m.; Nebraska vs. Washington, 11:30 a.m.; Texas vs. California, 12:45 p.m.; Washington vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m.; Oregon vs. California, 3:15 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Niagara vs. Iowa State, 10 a.m.; Niagara vs. Fordham, 12:30 p.m.; Iowa State vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Fordham vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Varsity I: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field No. 2; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Sand Island Field No. 5; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts at Ala Wai Field NP. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Kailua; Kaiser at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Pearl City; Kapolei at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Aiea at McKinley; Nanakuli vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Waipahu vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park. Games at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Volleyball Invitational, Penn State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 4 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5:15 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

OIA girls: At K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center: Waipahu vs. Kailua, 2 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 3:10 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Campbell, 4:20 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kahuku vs. Mililani, 2 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Roosevelt, 3:10 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Pearl City, 4:20 p.m

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 13, ‘Iolani 8.

Goal scorers— Pun: Allison Kauahi 4, Reese Stallsmith 3, Kailoa Kerber 2, Hope McCarren 2, Skylar Azama, Synnove Robinson. Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 6, Alexi Sueoka 2.

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 10, ‘Iolani 4.

Goal scorers— Pun: Emma Simmons 5, Bella Nicolai 4, Anolani Leafchild. Iol: Lainey Hicks 3, Aeryn Imai.

OIA

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Roosevelt 9, Moanalua 2.

Goal scorers—Roos: Jonna Keo 2, Jayzlin Tomisa 2, Kim Cassens, Faith Keola, Malia Laurent, Alisa Lee, Jaeci Oba. Moan: Silas Buryak, Maiya Correa-Garcia.

Kalaheo 9, Waipahu 3.

Goal scorers— Kalh: Emma Aber, Lina Boland, Ella Chapman, Paige Hiken, Tess Heatherington, Sailor Groom, Molly Joca, Meleana McDonald, Lillia Miller. Waip: Breeane Cabigas, Hans Samonte, Flora Thompson.

Kapolei 12, Leilehua 4.

Goal scorers— Kap: Kaya Gabriel-Maderos 4, Tatum Pascua 2, Juliana Fliss, Holly Ledoux, Venezuela Lino, Kayla Nadig, Keeley Nadig, Marisol Salas-Selem. Lei: Rozlynn Sanchez 2, Taylor Smith, Ava Thompson.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys JV

Punahou Blue def. Hawaii Baptist 25-20, 25-16

Kamehameha-Blue def. Punahou-Gold 25-17, 25-20

OIA WEST

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Mililani def. Campbell 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Leilehua def. Radford 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Nanakuli def. Waipahu 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 16-14

Boys JV

Mililani def. Campbell 21-13, 21-9

Leilehua def. Radford 21-10, 21-19

Nanakuli def. Waipahu 21-18, 21-10