Letter: Bail requirement can keep criminals off street

People charged with a crime have to pay bail or stay in jail. Don’t do crimes and you don’t have to pay bail. Read more

Bail gets criminals off the street and that’s a good thing. No bail leaves the criminal on the street to do more crime. Straighten up and fly right!

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

