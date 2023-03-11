Letter: Post rules for courts with pickleball, tennis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whoever can help, please post a sign with the rules for using public courts on Oahu.

Tennis courts share space with pickleball courts. If people provide their own net to play pickleball, how long can they use the court?

Very few courts are available, and sharing is a problem. Pickleball is a sport that is growing rapidly, and not having posted rules somehow takes the fun out of the sport.

Judy Moody

Kailua

