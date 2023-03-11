Editorial | Letters Letter: Post rules for courts with pickleball, tennis Today Updated 1:33 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Whoever can help, please post a sign with the rules for using public courts on Oahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Whoever can help, please post a sign with the rules for using public courts on Oahu. Tennis courts share space with pickleball courts. If people provide their own net to play pickleball, how long can they use the court? Very few courts are available, and sharing is a problem. Pickleball is a sport that is growing rapidly, and not having posted rules somehow takes the fun out of the sport. Judy Moody Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Fireworks noise still occurs in Kaneohe, too