Editorial: SNAP goes only so far

Tens of thousands of Hawaii’s limited-income adults and families have been receiving additional emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance to purchase food for nearly three years, since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next month, the emergency benefits will end, and many will feel the pinch.

This would a good time to pitch in to help neighbors avoid food insecurity, by donating to the Hawaii Foodbank or helping in another way. More than 80,000 low-income households in Hawaii will be affected, and many will need additional help.

The emergency SNAP supplement was always described as temporary, but the Biden administration has repeatedly extended the assistance. It’s possible that some young families have never budgeted meal costs under the reduced benefit. To make matters worse, food prices have soared, along with most other costs, as global influences including war, drought, supply chain breakdowns and overheated spending that erupted when COVID-19 restrictions began winding down combined to unleash rapid inflation.

According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), the number of SNAP recipients surged because of the COVID-19 shutdowns. Pre-pandemic, the average monthly number of SNAP recipients was 155,000. At the height of the application surge, July 21, there were 50,000 more SNAP beneficiaries.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the estimated monthly benefit in regular SNAP aid for a family of three in 2023 is $586; the emergency benefit brought that to $740.

The Hawaii Foodbank is bracing for more people to seek food assistance when their SNAP benefits fall short of need. Foodbank CEO Amy Miller Marvin said the organization is already serving 50% more people than it did before the pandemic — and the numbers began to rise about six months ago. Meanwhile, prices for groceries in Hawaii are 24% higher than they were three years ago.

Financial donations allow the Foodbank to take advantage of bulk and discounted food costs. But whether it’s contributions in money or time, those fortunate enough to be in a position to help others can do so via hawaiifoodbank.org.