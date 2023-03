15 Hawaii public school principals are recognized for excellence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fifteen of Hawaii’s leading public school principals have been recognized as nominees for the 17th annual Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award.

Each of the 15 nominees received a $1,000 cash award at a March 4 event at the Island Insurance Center in downtown Honolulu.

One principal will be chosen as the 2023 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award recipient, and two others will be named semifinalists, all to be announced April 20 at the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation’s annual dinner.

The top principal will receive a $10,000 personal cash award and $15,000 to use toward a school project of the principal’s choosing. The two semifinalists will each receive a $2,000 cash award.

The nominees:

>> Sharon Beck, Kau High &Pahala Elementary

>> U‘ilani Kaitoku, Hauula Elementary

>> Suzie Lee, Maili Elementary

>> Nathan Maeda, Maunawili Elementary

>> Leila Maeda-Kobayashi, Koloa Elementary

>> Amy Martinson, Highlands Intermediate

>> Komarey Moss, Red Hill Elementary

>> Jason Nakamoto, Leilehua High

>> Chad Okamoto, Puu Kukui Elementary

>> Jacqueline Ornellas, Lincoln Elementary

>> Christopher Sanita, Hana High and Elementary

>> Wesley Shinkawa, Kapolei High

>> Lisa Souza, Waiakea Intermediate

>> Kori Takaki, Kahakai Elementary

>> Jason Yoshimoto, Kamiloiki Elementary

Nominees are determined by the state Department of Education. The judging panel for the final awards will be made up of the members of the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation’s board of trustees. Criteria include leadership, innovation in quality learning opportunities, community involvement and response to unique challenges. The judges also will consider the project the principal intends to use the award funds on if named the top winner.

The award honors the late Ma­sayuki Tokioka, founder of Island Insurance Co. Ltd. and “a proud graduate” of Hawaii public schools, said a company news release. The award was established in 2004 and is underwritten by the Island Insurance Foundation.