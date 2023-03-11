Big Isle manhunt underway after fatal shooting by police

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii island police Friday shot and killed a man in the Kona area believed to be associated with an “armed and dangerous” suspect in an attempted murder who was still on the run Friday night. Read more

Hawaii island police Friday shot and killed a man in the Kona area believed to be associated with an “armed and dangerous” suspect in an attempted murder who was still on the run Friday night.

Police said Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo, 44, allegedly shot a 42-year-old woman in the head Tuesday with a modified shotgun during a domestic dispute in Ocean View. The Hawaii Police Department received information Friday morning that Kahihikolo was in the Kona area and part of a group that was in possession of two stolen vehicles: a silver Chevy Malibu and a white Dodge sedan that Kahihikolo was believed to be driving.

Officers were canvassing the area when they saw the Malibu traveling south on Kamakaeha Avenue. They followed the vehicle until it stopped at an intersection at Palani Road, when officers tried to make contact with its occupants, according to a Police Department account of the incident. The occupants ignored commands from officers to show their hands, and the male driver reportedly “began reaching for an object” instead, police said.

“Fearing for their safety, two officers discharged their duty weapons, striking the driver,” police said. The vehicle then veered across Pa­lani Road and into an embankment.

Officers administered lifesaving treatment on the wounded man, but he died at the scene, police said. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

A passenger in the vehicle, whom police identified as 26-year-old Jacqueline Keanaaina of Kailua-Kona, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station.

Police said two firearms were seen in the vehicle.

During the incident with the Malibu, police received a report that the white Dodge sedan was seen traveling northbound toward Waimea. Police were able to locate and chase the vehicle, which exited Highway 19 near the 40-mile marker in lower Kalopa in Hamakua, according to the police account.

At a news conference Friday evening, Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz described the area as “extremely rural,” with only about 20 homes. Police found the vehicle abandoned near the edge of a 100- to 200-foot gulch, which officers had surrounded in case Kahihikolo was hiding there and tried to escape.

“The officers were about 30 seconds behind the suspect vehicle,” Moszkowicz said. “By the time officers got to the car … the vehicle was empty and Kahihikolo was not seen. But we know that he was last seen in the area on foot.”

“At this point we consider him armed and dangerous just because of his violent past and what happened on Tuesday,” he said. “I don’t know for sure if he has a gun right now or how much ammunition he might have. … We consider that if he is that desperate to get away from us and to avoid justice, that he could very well be armed and dangerous.”

Police have been searching for Kahihikolo since Tuesday when he was allegedly involved in the Ocean View shooting. He is wanted for attempted murder and numerous outstanding bench warrants, police said.

The victim in that case went to get help for her gunshot wound at the Ocean View Fire Station and was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

The two officers involved in Friday’s shooting, who have 13 and 25 years of experience on the police force, will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of the fatal shooting. Moszkowicz said the officers, who were plainclothes detectives, were not wearing body-worn cameras.