comscore Big Isle manhunt underway after fatal shooting by police | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Isle manhunt underway after fatal shooting by police

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE Ronald Kahihikolo

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE

    Ronald Kahihikolo

Hawaii island police Friday shot and killed a man in the Kona area believed to be associated with an “armed and dangerous” suspect in an attempted murder who was still on the run Friday night. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Longtime favorite ‘Hawaii Five-O’ celebrates its 55th anniversary

Scroll Up