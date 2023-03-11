comscore Domestic violence service center offers multicultural support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Domestic violence service center offers multicultural support

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 a.m.

The new Center for Pacific and Asian Communities is preparing to start services in a targeted effort to provide cultural-specific support for victims of domestic violence. Read more

