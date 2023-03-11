comscore Honolulu Museum of Art’s Spalding House sells for $8.3 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Museum of Art’s Spalding House sells for $8.3 million

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART Spalding House

    Spalding House

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 “Sale of the property will help us to continue building for the future, enhancing our ability to present transformative and ever-evolving art and community programs all from a single, unified campus,” said HoMA Director and CEO Halona Norton-Westbrook.

According to Honolulu Board of Realtors records, the 3.4-acre property at 2411 Makiki Heights Drive sold in February for $8.3 million, well below the final listing price of $9.5 million. Read more

