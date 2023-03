Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The presentation will be made Tuesday during a ceremony at the consul general’s official residence. Read more

The Japanese government has awarded Michael Carr, president and CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, with the Order of the Rising Sun for his work in “promoting a better understanding of Japan to the American public and fostering friendly relations between the two nations,” according to a news release.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial has a sister museum partnership with the Yamato Museum in Kure, Japan, and has engaged in exhibit exchanges with the Chiran Peace Museum and Hiroshima Peace Museum to display and contextualize World War II events in a neutral fashion, the release said.

“I’m truly grateful for our entire team who continuously supports the Battleship’s efforts to promote peace and friendship between our nations, and it is my privilege to share this honor with them,” Carr said in the release.

The USS Missouri is an important symbol for Japanese and Americans alike. It is the site of Japan’s formal surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, which officially brought World War II to a close. The “Mighty Mo,” as it’s known, saw battle in World War II, the Korean War and Desert Storm.

After the Gulf War it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, which operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a museum and oversees the vessel’s care and preservation with support from visitors, memberships, grants and donations. According to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, it has attracted more than 9 million visitors from around the world since opening in January 1999.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information and reservations, call 808-455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.