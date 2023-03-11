comscore Southwest Airlines opens new command center in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Southwest Airlines opens new command center in Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson checks in with employees at the command center’s break room.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Passengers wait to board a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Supervisors and managers oversee operations at the center.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A look inside the new Hawaii command center for Southwest Airlines operations at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The center is one of just 18 in all of the destinations Southwest serves.

The new command center is significant to Southwest’s Hawaii operations as it is one of just 18 in all of the destinations Southwest serves. Read more

