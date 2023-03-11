comscore Hawaii opens UConn series with win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii opens UConn series with win

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin threw the ball during the first inning,

    Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin threw the ball during the first inning,

  Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue cut off teammate Jordan Donahue to make the play at first base during the first inning on Friday.

    Hawaii infielder Kyson Donahue cut off teammate Jordan Donahue to make the play at first base during the first inning on Friday.

For the second consecutive week, Hawaii scored an impressive victory to open a series or tournament, soundly defeating defending Big East champion Connecticut 8-4 at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

