comscore ‘Iolani slows Hawaii Baptist in ILH boys volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani slows Hawaii Baptist in ILH boys volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Caleb Nishimura dug up a ball for the Golden Eagles.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Caleb Nishimura dug up a ball for the Golden Eagles.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Jackson Dempster slammed down a kill over Hawaii Baptist’s Presley Longfellow on Friday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    ‘Iolani’s Jackson Dempster slammed down a kill over Hawaii Baptist’s Presley Longfellow on Friday.

The visiting Raiders evened their record at 1-1 in ILH play. HBA has lost two in a row since surprising Punahou last week. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 10, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - March 11, 2023

Scroll Up