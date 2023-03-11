‘Iolani slows Hawaii Baptist in ILH boys volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waipehe Winchester knows bounce-backs well.

The 6-foot-2 junior pounded 25 kills and had four blocks as ‘Iolani outlasted Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 31-29, 24-26, 29-27 on Friday night at HBA’s Dan Liu Gymnasium.

The visiting Raiders evened their record at 1-1 in ILH play. HBA has lost two in a row since surprising Punahou last week. Winchester was a big factor.

“He’s improved a lot. It’s good to see. He’s playing with confidence and they have three guys who can score points, and that’s good to see. They’re just going to get better, and we have to make sure we keep pace with them,” Eagles coach Teoni Obrey said.

Raiders coach Jordan Inafuku was happy to see improvement since a recent five-set loss to Punahou.

“I’m pleased that we’re playing better than the last time we played, that we’re in a great, tough atmosphere, and we were able to handle ourselves a little better. I’m happy with the progress,” he said.

Winchester took time away from volleyball to play football in the fall. After struggling against Punahou in the opener, he caught fire against HBA.

“I believe in my team, so I know we can do it,” Winchester said.

“It’s really surprising to see him try out and the first couple days of practices see how much he’s improved,” setter Tyler Van Cantfort said. “During practice, Coach emphasizes feeling pressure a lot. Even if we’re up and they come back, we’re not really nervous. We stay calm and we’ve been through the stuation before.”

A near-capacity crowd on “Spike Night” saw a match that teetered and tottered, lasting 2 hours and 51 minutes. HBA rallied in the fourth set from a 13-5 deficit to tie it at 19-all. At that point in the fourth, the Raiders had eight hitting errors and two service errors. The Eagles’ home crowd seemed to liven up mostly when the score was close, but that’s when ‘Iolani’s preparation kicks in.

It was quite a comeback by the home team.

“I think we learned from Set 3 at Kamehameha (on Tuesday), we kind of let that get away from us,” Obrey said. “We let the unforced errors affect us. We were focusing on that and trying to see if we can bounce back quicker, to have a right mindset going forward.”

HBA had a 24-23 lead after an ace by sophomore Kamden Kaneshiro-Takeuchi, standing one point away from forcing a fifth set. However, setter Jackson Lincoln was whistled for a double touch. He stayed in the match despite leg cramps, and the game was tied three more times before Lincoln had a service error, and Winchester hammered the final nail with a right-side kill off a double block.

Van Cantfort amassed 53 assists and six kills, using back sets to Winchester to thwart a stubborn HBA defense. Casey Lyons played through an abdominal injury and finished with 12 kills and a team-high five blocks. Junior Shaun Nakao also had 12 kills, including seven in the final two sets.

Matthew Mokan, a 6-2 senior, led Hawaii Baptist with 18 kills and added three blocks. Senior Jared Cruz tallied eight kills and two blocks, and Brendan Aoki chipped in seven kills and three blocks.

Lincoln was impressive after moving to setter in the second set. He finished with 30 assists, four kills and one ace.

“I think we’re disappointed, obviously, in the outcome. This league is so competitive that if we don’t do the little things — there’s things that we could handle or control and we didn’t do a good job with that,” Obrey said. “ ‘Iolani is well-coached. (Inafuku) made adjustments. We’re proud of our kids being resilient. They learned a lot from the Kamehameha match and applied it here. We just didn’t play as clean as we need to play to be successful.”

‘Iolani will host Kamehameha on Tuesday. Hawaii Baptist will entertain Mid-Pacific, also on Tuesday.