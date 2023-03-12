Letter: Green fee would benefit eco projects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 304 is the last piece of legislation for this session that would establish a “green fee” in Hawaii.

The bill proposes that visitors are charged a $50 fee, which would be used to offset the impacts of tourism on the islands’ natural environment. In a recent poll, 95% of voters said they believe it is their responsibility to protect Hawaii’s ocean for future generations.

As a member of the next generation, I understand the significant threat that climate change poses, especially to Hawaii’s ecosystems.

The damage will not only affect our natural environment but will also lead to further economic instability and impact low-income communities the most.

Wild Kids, a student-led organization for which I have been the legislative representative since 2021, along with other community-based organizations, has many projects that would benefit greatly from this funding.

Arwen Revere

Kailua

