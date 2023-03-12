Letter: Pedestrians need to be more careful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pedestrian safety must be a priority, but at what cost? I am willing to bet a majority of pedestrian accidents are really the fault of the pedestrian. Read more

Pedestrian safety must be a priority, but at what cost? I am willing to bet a majority of pedestrian accidents are really the fault of the pedestrian.

I watch all the time as people cross against the light. They don’t see any cars, so they attempt to cross. Their punishment will come in the form of being hit, injured or killed.

The larger impact is on traffic. Walk lights are not synced with streetlights in many areas, so people become accustomed to disregarding them. The initiative to prevent many right turns on red is creating a huge backlog of traffic along Ala Moana Boulevard, and yet pedestrians still cross illegally. This backlog in traffic tends to push people to run red lights more, as well.

Clifton Johnson

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter