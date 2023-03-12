comscore Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons return with shows on Maui, Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons return with shows on Maui, Oahu

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  • COURTESY BAMP PROJECT Frankie Valli

    COURTESY BAMP PROJECT

    Frankie Valli

Born and raised in Newark, N.J., Francis Castelluccio grew up street smart and with a passion for singing. He was still a teenager when he met Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi and began performing with them as Frankie Valli. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Ji-na, Pil-du continue to scheme on ‘Blessing’

Scroll Up