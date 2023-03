Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 65-66

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do reaches out to the shareholders to support Chairman Ma. Chairman Ma collapses and during a medical examination, the family finds out her cancer has spread. Chung-yi prods Poong-do to move forward with the portrait. Poong-do takes Chung-yi to his father’s columbarium.

Episodes 67-68

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do is concerned about HR Corporation, which has been buying up Jubo stocks. He and Chung-yi try to meet with the CEO of HR Corporation but are unsuccessful. Pil-du announces the end of the Ma family’s control. Everyone is surprised when Shi-joon shows up at the Jubo shareholders’ meeting as the representative for HR Corporation.

“Be;Twin”

One-part KBS drama special

6:45 p.m. Monday

A young man falls ill and makes his twin take his job. Reluctant at first, the twin fills in for his brother. However, trouble begins when they both fall in love with the same woman.

“Oddinary”

One-part KBS drama special

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Newly diagnosed with a panic disorder, a telemarketer in her 30s believes she was born to be unlucky. Not one to give up, she tries to look on the bright side of things. Through counseling, she finds out the root of her problem.

“Secret House”

Episodes 97-98

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan hires a fake witness to threaten Tae-hyung. Tae-hyung becomes scared after learning there’s a witness for the crime he committed. Sook-jin tries to get control of the company in Chairman Nam’s absence.

Episode 99-100

7:45 p.m. Thursday

While Chairman Nam is unconscious, Sook-jin takes an impression of his fingerprint. Tae-hee overhears Sook-jin’s conversation and gets suspicious that she might have killed her father. Ji-hwan tries to protect the company in Chairman Nam’s absence.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 21

7:50 p.m. Friday

Dammang’s would-be assassin is still on the loose; the court falls into chaos. Ga Raji suspects Feng Ba and Seol Doan, but they vehemently deny their involvement. As he was closest to the scene, Damdeok is seen as the most likely suspect.

Episode 22

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Ko Un informs Damdeok that Feng Ba and his party have infiltrated Goguryeo, and Damdeok suspects that they have joined forces with Ga Raji. Gae Yeonsu warns Ga Raji not to help an enemy kingdom. However, driven by a desire for revenge, Ga Raji tries to speed up his plans to kill Damdeok.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.