Hawaii News

Debt shuts down Hawaiian Isles water, coffee companies

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2007 The coffee from Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co. was often included in hotel room amenities.

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLES WATER CO. Hawaiian Isles Water Co., with its products featuring a colorful label with a hula dancer, was one of Hawaii’s best-known bottled water companies.

Two familiar brands in the islands — Hawaiian Isles Water Co. and Hawaiian Isles Coffee Co. — have shut down under a pile of debt and in the wake of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, according to the companies’ attorney. Read more

