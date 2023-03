Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Intense bouts of rain in recent weeks have washed away drought conditions across the state that contributed to water shortages, major wildfires on Maui and Hawaii island, and tough times for some farmers and ranchers. Read more

Intense bouts of rain in recent weeks have washed away drought conditions across the state that contributed to water shortages, major wildfires on Maui and Hawaii island, and tough times for some farmers and ranchers.

Drenchings in late January and February made good on the National Weather Serv­ice’s forecast in October of a wetter-­than-average rainy season, although things got off to a late start with a surprising dry spell from mid-December through most of January, according to senior service hydrologist Kevin Kodama at the service’s Honolulu Weather Forecast Office.

“In February it was pretty darn wet, especially on the Big Island,” Kodama said, adding that Maui County was “pummeled” by rain in late January. Although Oahu for the large part escaped the downpours that caused major flooding elsewhere, most of the island still saw above-average rainfall through the first two months of the year.

As recently as Jan. 24, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 100% of the state experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions or worse — an extension of a dry spell that stretched throughout much of the summer and fall leading into winter. By Feb. 28, the weekly report’s color-­coded map showed zero areas in Hawaii under drought conditions.

The turnaround began Jan. 24 when a cold front and low-pressure system approaching from the west brought heavy rain and flooding over portions of north Kauai before moving east down the island chain, according to the NWS’s monthly rainfall summary. Maui and Molokai, which were most affected by drought, caught the brunt of the unstable weather. Flooding was reported in the Upcountry region on the lower slopes of Haleakala, and the subsequent runoff inundated roads and properties in Kihei, leading to the death of a Maui firefighter who was swept into a Kihei storm drain Jan. 27.

The following day, Molokai saw flooding that closed Kamehameha V Highway in Kaunakakai and other spots and damaged several homes in the Kawela area, the NWS said. After dropping rain on the Koolau Range on Oahu, the system moved farther west to dump again on Kauai.

Two “Kona lows” last month brought more heavy rain and serious flooding starting Feb. 16. After dropping 15 to 23 inches of rainfall in three days on the southeastern flank of Hawaii island, the first system dissipated, according to the NWS. Meanwhile, Kauai was getting a separate dousing, with more flooding and road closures, from a band of intense showers from the southeast.

A second if short-lived Kona low followed close behind, producing 8 to 13 inches of rain on Kauai, 3 to 5 inches on Oahu, and 2 to 4 inches on already-saturated Hawaii island, the NWS February summary said.

Gerry Ross of Kupa‘a Farms in Lower Kula on Maui estimates the property was drenched in 10 inches of rain over four days in late January, but due to his soil-retention measures, most of it soaked into the ground and there was little erosion or runoff. However, the farm did lose a small portion of its coffee crop due to a moisture-loving fungus that attacks coffee cherries.

The farm also grows mixed vegetables, tropical fruit and cacao on 4 acres with a few cattle grazing on 6 acres.

Like other Upcountry farmers, Ross relies on county water at cheaper agricultural rates to maintain his crops in periods of drought. During the recent dry spell, “our farm was the only green thing for a long ways around, and that meant everything from deer to certain birds to bugs and even some of the neighbors’ cows were looking longingly at our farm for food,” he said.

Chauncy Monden of Kula Country Farms said he had to throw out 100 cases of “waterlogged” strawberries and lost half of his Maui onion crop to rot after the heavy rain. Monden also grows pumpkins and blueberries on the farm’s 40 cultivated acres.

“If you talk to any farmer, they don’t want too much water on anything,” he said. “But we’ve been doing this a long time, so it comes with the territory.”

Another downside for Maui farmers as the rain greens up the island is that well-fed wild axis deer are sure to produce more offspring, worsening what already has been declared a crisis situation.

The recent rain didn’t hit all parts of the state equally. While Mountain View in the Puna District of Hawaii island saw nearly 54 inches of rain in January and February, more than double its average, the Honokaa area on the northeast side of the island, where KK Ranch is located, received a little over 15 inches — only 86% of normal, according to NWS data.

Ranch owners Jason and Jeri Moniz have 700 mother cows on 5,000 acres. During the dry months, “it was the lowest we’ve seen our waterholes and our reservoirs, and the grass wasn’t growing as good,” said Jeri Moniz. The ranch stockpiled water in additional waterholes and was able to supplement with county water to get by, she said.

Even after the wet winter weather, “the waterholes are not where they should be and we need some rain. It would be good if it would come periodically and not all at once,” Moniz said. “But as ranchers we take what we can get. We don’t ever grumble about the rain, we just put on our boots.”

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply also welcomed the rainy weather. BWS spokesperson Kathleen Elliott-Pahinui reported the agency measured 105% of normal rainfall over the Honolulu watershed in January and 170% in February.

“And it’s been the good kind of rain that soaks into the ground and it’s not so heavy that it turns into runoff,” she said.

In the long term, the rainwater will slowly over the years seep into the island’s aquifers, “ensuring next generations will have plenty of water.”

In the short term, Kodama said Hawaii can expect to see above-normal rainfall until the wet season starts to tail off in April. Beyond that, the NWS has forecast “enhanced probabilities” for above-normal temperatures and below-­normal precipitation for the Hawaiian Islands through early fall.

“Drought will come back, there’s no doubt about that. It’s part of the natural cycle; the wet season balances out how dry we are,” Kodama said. “At least right now we’re getting some needed relief.”

—

Hawaii rainfall totals

Jan.-Feb. Average %Average

Kauai

Lihue Airport 13.72” 6.41” 214%

Hanalei 35.75” 14.89” 240%

Poipu 12.32” 7.41” 166%

Maui

Kahului Airport 5.82” 4.42” 132%

Kula 9.29” 5.66” 164%

Hana 20.04” 11.09” 181%

Mahinahina 17.12” 10.31” 166%

Hawaii

Hilo Airport 40.01” 18.08” 221%

Mt. View 53.87” 25” 215%

Pahala 21.20” 11.21” 189%

Kamuela 6.22” 11.85” 52%

Oahu

Honolulu Airport 3.59” 3.78” 95%

Hawaii Kai 5.16” 7.63” 68%

Upper Nuuanu 16.04” 8.32” 193%

Ewa Beach 6.78” 4.25” 160%

Waianae Valley 15.32” 12.99” 118%