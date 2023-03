Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader on Saturday in the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic, beating Iowa State 5-2 before losing to Fordham 8-0 in five innings.

In the first game, Izabella Martinez had a solo home run and Xiao Gin added a two-run single to give Hawaii (16-8) an early 3-0 lead. Haley Johnson added another solo home run in the third, and the Wahine tacked on one more run in the sixth. That was more than enough run support for starter Key-Annah Campbell-Pua, who tossed a complete game. Iowa State (10-13) broke up the shutout in the fourth, getting both its runs on Sarah Tyree’s two-RBI triple.

In the second game, Fordham (6-12) flipped the script on Hawaii, getting a pair of solo home runs and scoring another run off a Hawaii error to plate three runs in the first inning. Fordham added another run in the second, then scored two runs in each of the next two innings to put the run-rule into play.

The Rainbow Wahine were stifled by Fordham pitching, as Emilee Watkins gave up just one hit in the first three innings before leaving with an injury. Bailey Enoch finished the game, striking out five while allowing a hit.

The Rainbow Wahine continue the tournament today with a rematch against Iowa State at noon.

BeachBows extend win streak to nine

The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team earned a pair of wins on the second day of the Heineken Queen’s Cup on Saturday at Queen’s Beach, beating Oregon 5-0 and No. 14 Washington 3-2.

Hawaii (11-3) made quick work of the Ducks (14-18) as the BeachBows won all five matchups in straight sets. The matchup with Oregon also was the debut of the pair of Sarah Burton and Caprice Lorenzo on the fifth court, where the duo defeated Presley McCaskill and Valerie Peterson for Hawaii’s first point.

Against Washington (6-6), Hawaii took two of the first three matchups, with Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer winning on the No. 4 court and Chandler Cowell and Sydney Miller on the No. 5 court. Hawaii then clinched the win, as No. 1 pair Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau rallied to beat Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen 16-21, 21-15, 15-9.

Hawaii is undefeated entering the final day of the round-robin tournament. The Wahine will face No. 11 California today at 11:30 a.m. California also is unbeaten in the tournament.

—

HEINEKEN QUEEN’S CUP

No. 9 Hawaii 5, Oregon 0

1. Brooke Van Sickle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Chloe Brown/Zoe Almanza (ORE) 21-12, 21-13

2. Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker (UH) def. Ella Tyus/Bea Wetton (ORE) 21-16, 21-10

3. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Abby Plevin/Batia Rotshtein (ORE) 21-14, 21-17

4. Jaime Santer/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Ashley Schroeder/Natasha George (ORE) 21-11, 21-12

5. Caprice Lorenzo/Sarah Burton (UH) def. Presley McCaskill/Valerie Peterson (ORE) 21-6, 21-14

No. 9 Hawaii 3, No. 14 Washington 2

1. Brooke Van Sickle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Natalie Robinson/Chloe Loreen (UW) 16-21, 21-15, 15-9

2. Piper Monk-Heidrich/Kendall Mather (UW) def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) 21-19, 19-21, 15-13

3. Paloma Bowman/Scarlett Dahl (UW) def. Lea Kruse/Sofia Russo (UH) 21-14, 21-17

4. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Teagan DeFalco/Shannon Gormally (UW) 21-9, 21-16

5. Sydney Miller/Chandler Cowell (UH) def. Hannah Yerex/Mary Sinclair (UW) 21- 19, 20-16