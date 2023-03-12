comscore Hawaii rallies for second straight Big West title and NCAA berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii rallies for second straight Big West title and NCAA berth

  By Stephen Tsai
    Rainbow Wahine Daejah Phillips drives the lane for the go-ahead layup in the final seconds of a game against UC Santa Barbara today.

    The Rainbow Wahine posed with a banner and a replica of a ticket to the NCAAs after pulling off an improbable victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Henderson, Nev.

    Coach Laura Beeman showed off the net to supporters after the Wahine rallied to top UC Santa Barbara on Saturday for the Big West title.

    Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips shoots the winning basket while being guard by UC Santa Barbara forward Alexis Whitfield.

    Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips reacts after scoring the winning basket against UC Santa Barbara.

    Lily Wahinekapu cut down the net after Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara to capture its second consecutive Big West Tournament title in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday.

    Daejah Phillips hugged Lily Wahinekapu as Hawaii players celebrated their comeback victory over UC Santa Barbara in the women’s Big West Tournament championship Saturday in Henderson, Nev.

    Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu shoots against UC Santa Barbara guard Anya Choice.

By scoring 11 of the game’s final 13 points, the Rainbow Wahine won the Big West Tournament for the second year in a row to claim a hana hou ticket to the Big Dance. Read more

