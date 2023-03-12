Hawaii rallies for second straight Big West title and NCAA berth
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1:10 a.m.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rainbow Wahine Daejah Phillips drives the lane for the go-ahead layup in the final seconds of a game against UC Santa Barbara today.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rainbow Wahine posed with a banner and a replica of a ticket to the NCAAs after pulling off an improbable victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Henderson, Nev.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coach Laura Beeman showed off the net to supporters after the Wahine rallied to top UC Santa Barbara on Saturday for the Big West title.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips shoots the winning basket while being guard by UC Santa Barbara forward Alexis Whitfield.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips reacts after scoring the winning basket against UC Santa Barbara.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STADVERTISER.COM
Lily Wahinekapu cut down the net after Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara to capture its second consecutive Big West Tournament title in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daejah Phillips hugged Lily Wahinekapu as Hawaii players celebrated their comeback victory over UC Santa Barbara in the women’s Big West Tournament championship Saturday in Henderson, Nev.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu shoots against UC Santa Barbara guard Anya Choice.
