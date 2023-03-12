UConn roars back from 7-2 deficit to rout Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Game 2 of Hawaii’s baseball series against UConn this weekend felt a lot more like a Game 4.

The Huskies erased a five-run deficit on catcher Matt Garbowski’s go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and UConn bounced back from Friday’s loss in the opener to beat the Rainbows 13-8 Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,448 had its patience tested at times as the two teams combined for 15 walks, six errors and three hit batters.

Hawaii led 7-2 before the Huskies rattled off the next 11 runs. Four of the six needed to take the lead came by runners who reached base via error or walk. A throwing error by Jordan Donahue in the top of the seventh allowed two UConn runners to score to tie the game at 7-all.

Dominic Freeberger added a two-run single and Jake Studley drove in two more with a triple as UConn batted around in the ninth to score five more runs for the final tally.

UH (7-5) used six pitchers in the game.

“You give up 20 hits, you make three errors and you walk five and hit two guys, it’s difficult to win a game,” Hawaii coach Rich Hill said. “It wasn’t a good night.”

Hawaii’s eight runs came on five hits, with third baseman Kyson Donahue doing most of the damage. Donahue finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Matt Wong added RBI singles.

The Huskies (7-4) trailed 7-3 in the top of the sixth hitting when Paul Tammaro, hitting ninth in the lineup, unloaded on a two-run homer to left off UH reliever Dalton Renne to cut the deficit in half.

“I thought that two-run homer really gave them a little bit of a spark,” Hill said. “It just kind of got them back into that thing.”

Two walks in the top of the seventh led to runs when a throwing error by Jordan Donahue at short allowed UConn to tie it at 7-7. Garbowski followed with an RBI single to right over the head of Zeigler-Namoa at first to give UConn an 8-7 lead.

UConn wasted no time taking its first lead of the series to start the game. Leadoff hitter David Smith, who struck out five times in the opener on Friday, drove the first pitch to center for a double and was on third after the next pitch when Korey Morton bunted for a base hit.

Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier limited the damage to a run, with Smith scoring on a double play turned by Jordan Donahue at short.

Hawaii gave away a run in the second inning when outfielders lost the ball in the sky twice in a row, resulting in a triple for Bryan Padilla and an RBI double for Luke Broadhurst.

“It’s tough right around that time. There’s about a five-minute window where it’s impossible to see,” Hill said. “But that’s no excuse. They are playing here too.”

Hawaii’s offense came to life in the third inning as the Huskies pitching staff struggled to find the strike zone.

Back-to-back walks issued by starter Thomas Ellisen and two Huskies errors led to UH taking a 3-2 lead on RBI singles by Igawa and Kyson Donahue.

UConn needed three pitchers to get through the bottom of the fourth as Hawaii scored four times to increase its lead to 7-2.

Three walks and a hit batter brought in the first run. Zeigler-Namoa blooped a base hit to center to drive in another.

Kyson Donahue kept UH from wasting a bases-loaded, no-outs situation when he ripped a two-out, two-run single to right-center to give the ’Bows a 7-2 lead.

Abshier, who settled down to retire eight of the last 10 batters, was pulled after a leadoff walk to open the fifth. He tied a season high, lasting four innings, allowing three runs on five hits, with three of those hits either on bunts or balls lost in the sky.

Tai Atkins (1-1) allowed three runs on a hit and two walks in in 2⁄3 innings of relief to take the loss for UH.

Devin Kirby (1-1) pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Huskies.

Left-hander Harrison Bodendorf (1-0, 2.00 ERA) is expected to start for UH in today’s game at 1:05 p.m.