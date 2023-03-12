UConn roars back from 7-2 deficit to rout Hawaii
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:10 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
UH’s Matthew Miura slid back safely into first base in the third inning against UConn on Saturday.
-
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii outfielder Jared Quandt tries to make a catch against UConn in the fifth inning.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree