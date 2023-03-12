Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 12, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Barb Deedman of Aiea discovered the tiki bar Mahalo on a chilly night in Seoul, South Korea, in October. Photo by Robert A. Deedman.
On their way down from Cape Disappointment, Wash., Carole Sodetani, Kris Sodetani, Cindy Asato and Griffin Waldal spotted a sign for Waikiki Beach in Long Beach, Wash., in August. Photo by Wendy Sodetani.
Honolulu resident Lari Yasui discovered a power boat named Ohana in the port of Dubrovnik, Croatia, in September. Photo by Cliff Kimura.