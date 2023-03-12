comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 12, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 12, 2023

  • Barb Deedman of Aiea discovered the tiki bar Mahalo on a chilly night in Seoul, South Korea, in October. Photo by Robert A. Deedman.

  • On their way down from Cape Disappointment, Wash., Carole Sodetani, Kris Sodetani, Cindy Asato and Griffin Waldal spotted a sign for Waikiki Beach in Long Beach, Wash., in August. Photo by Wendy Sodetani.

  • Honolulu resident Lari Yasui discovered a power boat named Ohana in the port of Dubrovnik, Croatia, in September. Photo by Cliff Kimura.

