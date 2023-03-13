comscore Body found in burned car in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Body found in burned car in Mililani

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 am
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Police investigate the scene at Mililani High School after a body was found in a burned car this morning.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police investigate the scene at Mililani High School after a body was found in a burned car this morning.

Firefighters and paramedics responding to the scene of a burning car this morning in Mililani discovered a body within the vehicle.

After the fire was reported around 7 a.m. today, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on Meheula Parkway and found a body inside the burned car. The person was declared dead at the scene.

No further information on the identity of the victim was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

