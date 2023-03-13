Body found in burned car in Mililani

Firefighters and paramedics responding to the scene of a burning car this morning in Mililani discovered a body within the vehicle.

After the fire was reported around 7 a.m. today, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on Meheula Parkway and found a body inside the burned car. The person was declared dead at the scene.

No further information on the identity of the victim was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.