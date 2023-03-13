Kuni Island Fabrics to close after 26 years

Kuni Island Fabrics is closing its doors in April after 26 years in business, the company announced on Facebook.

The fabric store at 2563 S. King St. in Moiliili, which sells 100% cotton fabrics, a full line of notions and quilting supplies, is known for its Japanese fabrics and unique prints. It was among the few remaining fabric stores in the state.

The Facebook post announced: “So it begins, Kuni Island Fabrics will be closing April 15 after 26 years of business! #aloha.”

Owner Terri Kamakana said she was retiring, and that the property had been sold about a year ago to Central Pacific Bank.

Instead of switching to a month-to-month lease, she decided to retire after the end of the lease.

“I guess it’s bittersweet for me,” she said. “It’s OK. I’m at retirement age and we had a good run, and we knew this was going to happen, so I’ve had time to adjust to the idea.”

Kamakana opened Kuni Island Fabrics in 1997, according to a previous Star-Advertiser story, to honor another longtime business in history, Kuni Dry Goods founded by the Kunimune family.

Kamakana had worked as a buyer or manager at Kuni Dry Goods, and opened Kuni Island Fabrics just a few doors down.

Customers reacted with sadness to the news, with one saying the store is where she first learned to sew as a child, and others saying they have loved visiting the shop. Many wished Kamakana a happy retirement.