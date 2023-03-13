Letter: Clear-bag policy at UH games confusing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My wife, Sandy, had tickets for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball game against Pepperdine. We started to go through the gate. She was turned away since her purse was not see-through. Read more

My wife, Sandy, had tickets for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball game against Pepperdine. We started to go through the gate. She was turned away since her purse was not see-through. Seriously!

What kind of people are the University of Hawaii turning out when a woman cannot bring her purse with her money and admittance tickets through the gate?

This is over-regulation by those in power. She went back into the parking lot and left her purse in the car trunk. She missed most of the first game because of some weird policy the university has regarding purses.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

