Letter: Greed involved in opposing taxes on rich

I have been reading about how President Joe Biden is attempting to shore up the Medicare system in his budget proposal so that it remains solvent, and is able to continue paying benefits.

Increasing taxes on the wealthy is a sensible approach. What is not sensible is the opposition from Republicans. They oppose both the attempt to increase funding (from higher taxes) and decrease costs (through greater volume discounting negotiations on drug prices).

On the face of it, this seems like a bizarre position for Republicans to take; however, it actually makes sense. Those opposed to the proposals quite likely have vast holdings in medical and pharmaceutical companies, and stand to personally benefit by keeping drug prescription costs high.

This is simply another case of greed at the expense of people most in need of support.

John Deyell

Auckland, New Zealand

